Geraldine A. Cordiliko of Windsor Locks passed peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, with her family by her side. She was 78.Gerry was born in Adams, Massachusetts on April 16, 1942. She was the daughter of the late Gerald and Bernice Green. She moved to Connecticut at a young age where she later met her husband Daniel Cordiliko. They shared a loving marriage of 49 years before his passing in 2012.She survived by her two sisters, Bonnie Morrison and Barbara Caine; three children, Daniel Cordiliko and his wife, Christina, of Windsor Locks, Dennis Cordiliko of Suffield, and Debra Twitchell and her husband, Dave, of Becket, Massachusetts; six grandchildren, Sabrina, Samantha, Crystal, Ally, Nicole, and Tony; three great-grandchildren, Jayden, Matty, and Jaxson; as well as her Doberman, DeeDee.Gerry loved spending time at the beach with her husband and family. She loved her Thelma and Louise adventures with her best friend Diane. She was an avid Giants fan, a much-loved "Grammy," and an overall strong-willed woman. She will forever be in our hearts.The wake will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, with services to be held at 6:30 at Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. Burial will be private. Note: Masks and social distancing are required in the funeral home. Attendance may be limited at times to adhere to the Governor's Executive Order.