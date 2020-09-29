1/1
Geraldine A. Cordiliko
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine A. Cordiliko of Windsor Locks passed peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, with her family by her side. She was 78.

Gerry was born in Adams, Massachusetts on April 16, 1942. She was the daughter of the late Gerald and Bernice Green. She moved to Connecticut at a young age where she later met her husband Daniel Cordiliko. They shared a loving marriage of 49 years before his passing in 2012.

She survived by her two sisters, Bonnie Morrison and Barbara Caine; three children, Daniel Cordiliko and his wife, Christina, of Windsor Locks, Dennis Cordiliko of Suffield, and Debra Twitchell and her husband, Dave, of Becket, Massachusetts; six grandchildren, Sabrina, Samantha, Crystal, Ally, Nicole, and Tony; three great-grandchildren, Jayden, Matty, and Jaxson; as well as her Doberman, DeeDee.

Gerry loved spending time at the beach with her husband and family. She loved her Thelma and Louise adventures with her best friend Diane. She was an avid Giants fan, a much-loved "Grammy," and an overall strong-willed woman. She will forever be in our hearts.

The wake will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, with services to be held at 6:30 at Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. Burial will be private. Note: Masks and social distancing are required in the funeral home. Attendance may be limited at times to adhere to the Governor's Executive Order.

www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sep. 29 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Wake
04:00 - 06:30 PM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Service
06:30 PM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
(860) 623-3498
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved