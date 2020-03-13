Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine B. Bednarz. View Sign Service Information Guibord Funeral Home 15 Main St Lyndonville , VT 05851 (802)-626-9389 Send Flowers Obituary

Geraldine B. Bednarz, 80, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 9, 2020, in Vermont.



She was born Nov. 2, 1939, in Hartford, to Louis and Priscilla (Watson) Agnoli. She grew up in East Windsor, graduating from East Windsor High School in 1957. In 1958, she married Paul Bednarz and in 1988, they moved to Vermont where they built their dream log cabin and retired. Geraldine excelled in a multitude of professions. First she started work in Hartford in an insurance company and lastly was a machinist in Littleton, New Hampshire. Early on she was involved in Girl Scouts as a troop leader in Enfield. A nature lover and avid gardener who loved flowers of all kinds. Geraldine loved watching and feeding birds, woodworking, and was an animal lover, particularly all her dogs over the years. Clowns and thimbles were among the many things she collected. Spending time with family and friends was very important to her.



Survivors include her husband, Paul; son, Ken (Laura) Bednarz of Broad Brook; daughter, Karla (Brent) Staubach of Colchester; brother, Rodney (Debra) Agnoli of Thetford Center, Vermont; sister, Gail Brown of Barton, Vermont; four grandchildren, Samantha "Sam" and Sydney Staubach, and Nicholas and Christopher Bednarz; and many nieces and nephews.



Charitable donations may be directed to Riverside Rescue, 236 Riverside Ave., Lunenburg, VT 05906.



www.riversideanimalrescue.org



Services will be held at a later date.



