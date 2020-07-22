Gerda Viola Mikkelsen, 95, of East Windsor, passed away on July 19, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. Gerda was the loving wife of Harald Mikkelsen for 54 years. He predeceased her in March 2002.Gerda was born in Fredericia, Denmark in 1924. She married her husband Harald in 1947. They immigrated to the United States, with their three-year-old son in 1951. They made East Windsor their home in 1953. Gerda has been an active member of the First Congregational Church of East Windsor since 1952.Gerda leaves behind her son, Carsten; daughter Marianne, son-in-law Mark; three grandsons, their wives; two great-granddaughters and five great-grandsons. In Denmark, she leaves behind two sisters; a brother; and many nieces, nephews, and their children.Gerda stayed home caring for her two children until they were old enough to be responsible, at which point she got a job at Connecticut Mutual in Hartford. Gerda has always been active in her community. She served as a Girl Scout leader for a number of years, both in Denmark and the United States. She was very active in her church, "Marriage Encounter", and considered the membership as her family. She was also active in the East Windsor senior center. Gerda enjoyed biking, walking, reading, and doing word searches. She loved spending time with family and friends.The Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner St., East Windsor, is handling arrangements. Due to our current coronavirus pandemic, no memorial events are currently scheduled.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the First Congregational Church, 124 Scantic Road, East Windsor CT 06088.For online condolences please visit