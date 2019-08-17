Gerhard Paul Berthold

Obituary
Gerhard Paul Berthold, 84, of 5 Standish St., Enfield, died Aug. 16, 2019.

Born in Germany, he has lived in Connecticut since 1956 and in Enfield since 1962. He retired from Northeast Utilities and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of Composite Lodge No. 28, A.F. & A.M. of Suffield and a Past Master and Chaplain Emeritus of Doric Lodge No. 94, A.F. & A.M. of Enfield. He was a past district deputy of the Grand Lodge, A.F. & A.M. of Connecticut.

He is survived by his wife, Christa (Rabenschlag) Berthold; two sons, Bryan and his wife, Carol, of Alpharetta, Georgia and their daughters, Amanda and Erica; Michael of Westlake Village, California and his children, Michael, Julia and her husband, Chris, Lily, and Annabel; a great-granddaughter, Heidi; his brother, Claus and his wife, Carol, of Enfield; his sister, Helga, of Seesen, Germany; and nieces and nephews, Karen, Jim, Cornelius, and Mareike.

Calling hours are Saturday, Aug. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield, CT 06082. A public Masonic Service will follow at 7 p.m.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, Aug. 25, at 3 p.m. at Enfield Congregational Church, 1295 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082. Burial will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Suffield House, 1 Canal Road, Suffield, CT 06078.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
