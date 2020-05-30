Gertrude I. (Williams) "Trudy" Tinklepaugh, 97, of Glastonbury, formerly of Manchester, widow of Harry L. Tinklepaugh, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Hartford Hospital.Trudy was born on Dec. 15, 1922, daughter of John and Coral (Travis) Williams. She was raised in Wyoming, Pennsylvania, came to Manchester in 1959, and had been a resident of Glastonbury since 2011. Prior to retiring she was employed by the former Hartford National Bank Corp. She was a longtime and dedicated member of the North United Methodist Church in Manchester, a member of Fidelity Court 16 Order of Amarenth of East Hartford, a member of the Primetimers of Manchester, a member of the local Rebekah Lodge, and member and former secretary of A.A.R.P. Chapter 1275.She is predeceased by a daughter, Joanne N. Borona. She is survived by her son and two daughters, Leonard H. Tinklepaugh and his wife, Carolyn ,of Summerville, South Carolina, Carol A. Tyler and her husband, William, of Liberty, South Carolina, and Janet R. Bizon of Broad Brook; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to NUMC Memorial Fund.Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home in Manchester has care of arrangements. For an online memorial guestbook, please visit