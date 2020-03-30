Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude Lausier. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gertrude Lausier, a longtime resident of South Windsor, passed away peacefully with family by her side at the age of 89, on March 19, at St Francis Hospital.



She was born to the late Ralph and Sophie (Michaud) Lagassie in Stockholm, Maine, on Oct. 23, 1930. She was married to the love of her life and dancing partner of 71 years, Patrick R. Lausier of South Windsor. Her love and devotion of being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother showed in her smile and everything she did. Family was everything to her and she showed it in so many ways. She lovingly knitted mittens, scarves, socks, and afghans to give to her children and grandchildren each year for much of her life.



She was predeceased by her son, Steven J. Lausier of Groveland, Florida; grandson, Patrick S. Lausier; brother, Mitchell Lagassi; and sisters, Florence Lagassie, Cecile "Sis" Ashlaw, and Irene Label. She is survived by her children, Albert Lausier and wife, Nancy, of Watertown, Tennessee, Maxine "Mickie" Dame and husband, Jerry, of East Haddam, and Catherine Cormier of Mansfield. She is also survived by her brothers, Albert Lagassie of Millinocket, Maine, Roger (Millie) Lagassie of Severville, Tennessee, and Gene Lagassie of Madawaska; as well as eight grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.



She will be missed for the love, warmth, and beautiful spirit she willingly shared with all who knew her. But most of all, she will be missed by her lifelong love and family.



A Mass followed by Christian burial will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.



For online condolences please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







Gertrude Lausier, a longtime resident of South Windsor, passed away peacefully with family by her side at the age of 89, on March 19, at St Francis Hospital.She was born to the late Ralph and Sophie (Michaud) Lagassie in Stockholm, Maine, on Oct. 23, 1930. She was married to the love of her life and dancing partner of 71 years, Patrick R. Lausier of South Windsor. Her love and devotion of being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother showed in her smile and everything she did. Family was everything to her and she showed it in so many ways. She lovingly knitted mittens, scarves, socks, and afghans to give to her children and grandchildren each year for much of her life.She was predeceased by her son, Steven J. Lausier of Groveland, Florida; grandson, Patrick S. Lausier; brother, Mitchell Lagassi; and sisters, Florence Lagassie, Cecile "Sis" Ashlaw, and Irene Label. She is survived by her children, Albert Lausier and wife, Nancy, of Watertown, Tennessee, Maxine "Mickie" Dame and husband, Jerry, of East Haddam, and Catherine Cormier of Mansfield. She is also survived by her brothers, Albert Lagassie of Millinocket, Maine, Roger (Millie) Lagassie of Severville, Tennessee, and Gene Lagassie of Madawaska; as well as eight grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.She will be missed for the love, warmth, and beautiful spirit she willingly shared with all who knew her. But most of all, she will be missed by her lifelong love and family.A Mass followed by Christian burial will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.For online condolences please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close