Gertrude R. Kupec, 94, of Broad Brook, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
She was born on April 30, 1925, to the late Rosa (Schlitching) and Richard Thomas. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Kupec. Gertrude was a faithful communicant of St. Catherine Church in East Windsor for many years. She enjoyed going to Foxwoods, Mohegan Sun, and especially loved going to play bingo with friends and family. She spent many years with her family going to her home away from home, Lake Spoffard in New Hampshire. She was always caring and giving and would help anyone in need.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Gott, and her husband, Dennis, of Windsor Locks; her son, Gregory Kupec and his wife, Mary, of Enfield; and her daughter, Corey Kupec, of Broad Brook; her grandchildren, Amy Dennis and her husband, Mark, Joseph Kupec and his wife, Rita and Scott Kupec; and four great-grandchildren. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Kupec; and her granddaughter, Jennifer Gott.
Relatives and friends may join the family on Tuesday, Jan. 21, between 4 and 6 p.m., at the Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner St., East Windsor.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m., at St. Catherine Church, 6 Windsorville Road, East Windsor. Burial will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery in East Windsor.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020