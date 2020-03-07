Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert Charles Weber. View Sign Service Information Burke-Fortin Funeral Home 76 Prospect Street Rockville , CT 06066-3226 (860)-875-5490 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Burke-Fortin Funeral Home 76 Prospect Street Rockville , CT 06066-3226 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Bernard Church Send Flowers Obituary

Gilbert Charles Weber, 95, of Ellington, beloved husband of Jean C. Weber, passed away Thursday, March 5, at home.



Gilbert was born in Rockville on April 22, 1924, son of the late Charles and Evelyn (Woods) Weber. In 1950 he married Jean Conrady and in 1957 they moved to Ellington, where he resided. He was a devoted father to his daughter, Celinda A. Weber, of Vernon, and his son, Donald A. Weber, of Boston. He graduated from Rockville High School in the class of 1942 and was then employed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Bureau of Plant Quarantine. In 1943 he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was assigned to the 797th Forestry Engineers, where he operated a sawmill in the China Burma India Theatre (1943-1946), building the Ledo/Burma Road. Upon his discharge from active service in February 1946, he served in the Army Reserves from 1950 to 1954 in the 76th Infantry Division. Gilbert attended Hillyer College and was hired as a plumber with Schaeffer Company in Rockville, until his retirement in 1992. He was a member of the CBI (China Burma India) Veterans Association and was a past senior vice commander of the Connecticut Yankee Basha. He was a life member of the American Legion, and being an avid fisherman (tying hundreds of fishing flies), was a member of the Coventry Game Club. Gil was a great gardener and enjoyed reading and traveling.



Friends may call at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St. in Rockville on Monday, March 9, from 4 to 7 p.m.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 10, at 11 a.m., St. Bernard Church. Burial will follow at Grove Hill Cemetery in Rockville.



Memorial donations may be made to St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard Terrace, Rockville, CT 06066, or to the Hall Memorial Library, 93 Main St., P.O. Box 280, Ellington, CT 06029.



The family would like to thank the staff of ECHN Visiting Nurse and Health Services of Connecticut, for their wonderful hospice care.



