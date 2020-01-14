Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert Gallagher. View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Send Flowers Obituary

Gilbert Gallagher, 81, of Lady Lake, Florida and formerly of Ellington, beloved husband of the late Julie (Walker) Gallagher (2006), passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, with his family by his side at Hartford Hospital.



Gilbert was born Oct. 10, 1938, in Caribou, Maine, the son of late Woodrow and Esther (Jones) Gallagher, he grew up and lived in Caribou and Ellington, before retiring to Lady Lake. Gilbert proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, and upon returning from the service he married Julie Walker from Port Jefferson, New York. He was a truck driver for many years with Teamsters Local 671 before his retirement. After his retirement, he relocated to Lady Lake. Gilbert loved to play golf, liked sports, the outdoors, his dogs, and most of all his home, family, and friends.



He is survived by his sons, Steven Gallagher of Ellington, Kenneth Gallagher of East Hartford, and Craig Gallagher of Rochester, New York; his brother, Darrell Gallagher and his wife, Lorraine; and several nieces, nephews, and many close friends whom he adored. He was predeceased by his son, Kevin Gallagher; and his sister, June Lane.



Funeral services and burial are private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to his favorite charity, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements.



