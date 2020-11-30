1/1
Gina L. Palmer
Gina L. Palmer, 100, of Tolland, beloved wife of the late Walter E. Palmer passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Vernon Manor.

Gina was born on Feb. 16, 1920, in Plainville, one of six children of the late Frank and Marcella Colombaro. She moved to Tolland as a very young child and attended local schools and had been a resident of Tolland ever since. She along with her husband Walter enjoyed freshwater fishing. She was an avid gardener, card player and loved to go to the casino. Her family was very important to her and she always was a caregiver for all of her relatives throughout the years.

Gina leaves her three children, Walter "Bud" Palmer Jr. and his wife, Mary, Robert Palmer, and Lorraine Masse and her husband, Dennis all of Vernon; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and their families; and numerous nieces, nephews and their families. In addition to her husband and parents, Gina was predeceased by her three brothers, Natalino, Gino and Max Colombaro; and her two sisters Clara Glass and Rose Holland.

The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Vernon Manor who took loving care of her for the last three years. We would like to especially thank Linda and Carol who were her primary caregivers for all her time there.

Funeral services and burial in South Cemetery, Tolland will be private. There are no calling hours.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2020.
