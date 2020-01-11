Gina Marie Carter

Gina Marie Carter, a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend, passed away unexpectedly at 32 years of age on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.

She was born on July 29, 1987, to Tracey DeCamillis and William Carter II. She resided in Tolland and worked as a painter for American Window.

Besides her parents, Gina leaves to mourn her passing, her only son, Nathaniel Jermaine King Jr.; her sisters, Jennifer Carter, Jessica Gaskell, and Selina Ruth Pica-Sneeden; and nephews and nieces, Vincenzo Donzel Vitale Carter, Mack Fuller III, and Zamira Fuller; her grandparents, William Carter and Marion Healy; aunt, Jane Carter; uncles, Craig O'Brien, Marko Portuondo; and godson, Greyson Gastringer, and numerous cousins and friends. She was predeceased by grandparents Gertrude and Leo Gagne.

If you knew Gina, she was larger than life, the room would light up when she walked in, and she always had a beautiful smile and a contagious laugh. She loved to entertain, and she loved her family more than life.

Funeral arrangements will be private.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020
