Gladys Elizabeth Liswell Strait, 84, passed peacefully on the early morning of Thursday, June 6, 2019.
She was born July 29, 1934, to the late William and Greta Liswell. She was a waitress at PJ's in Holland, Massachusetts and the Treat Shop in Vernon. She drove a school bus, worked at the Grant's store, and was a secretary at Pratt & Whitney. She was a lifetime member of The Maple Grove and ran the Set Back League for many years.
She is survived by her son, Edward Strait and his wife, Marion; her daughter, Doreen Mills; grandchildren, Erin Strait Sullivan, Eddie Strait II, Jake Strait; several great-grandchildren; and many dear friends who loved her dearly. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Karen Strait.
Relatives and friends may join the family Thursday, June 13, between 4 to 6 p.m. at the Burke Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
