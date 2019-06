Gladys Elizabeth Liswell Strait, 84, passed peacefully on the early morning of Thursday, June 6, 2019.She was born July 29, 1934, to the late William and Greta Liswell. She was a waitress at PJ's in Holland, Massachusetts and the Treat Shop in Vernon. She drove a school bus, worked at the Grant's store, and was a secretary at Pratt & Whitney. She was a lifetime member of The Maple Grove and ran the Set Back League for many years.She is survived by her son, Edward Strait and his wife, Marion; her daughter, Doreen Mills; grandchildren, Erin Strait Sullivan, Eddie Strait II, Jake Strait; several great-grandchildren; and many dear friends who loved her dearly. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Karen Strait.Relatives and friends may join the family Thursday, June 13, between 4 to 6 p.m. at the Burke Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.For online condolences, please visit