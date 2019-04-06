Gladys J. Vassallo died peacefully in her home April 2, 2019, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where she lived in her later years with her daughter, Judy. She was 99.
Born May 21, 1919, to Joseph and Kate Stopa (nee Witek), in Holyoke, Massachusetts, she married Charles Vassallo in 1936 and lived happily with him in Enfield for the next 48 years until he died in 1984.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy; sister, Millie Stopa of Chicopee, Massachusetts, brother, Irwin Stopa of Bradenton, Florida; nieces, Diane Kozak, Sheila Pelczarski, Christine Sullivan, Rose Cormier, Lillian Fitzgerald, Jean Cienaski; godchild, Liz Patria; and nephews, Michael and Gary Stopa.
Visitation will be held Monday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to noon at Leete-Stevens Chapel, 61 South Road, Enfield. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert's Cemetery.
