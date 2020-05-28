Gladys Joan (Bartlett) Estell, 85, of Lebanon, previously West Hartford, Stafford, and South Windsor, died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, peacefully at home.Joan was born in Hartford and was the daughter of the late Raymond and Gladys (Stentaford) Bartlett. Joan, with her family, built and ran Mineral Springs Family Campground in Stafford Springs for many years. Joan also drove school buses for Stafford schools, worked for The Hartford, and was a longtime employee of Phoenix Mutual until she retired. Her favorite jobs were as a mother and grandmother. She was called Grandma Joan by so many who loved her. She enjoyed celebrating holidays, milestones, and life events with her family and friends. She took great joy in attending her grandchildren's activities. Joan was happiest staying at the cottage at the beach with her family, visiting with friends, talking about her grandchildren to anyone who would listen, cooking, traveling, knitting, and reading. She will be remembered as a sweet and caring mother and grandmother, and true friend.She is survived by her five children, her sons, William Estell and his wife, Christina Estell, Robert Estell, all of Stafford Springs, Raymond Estell and his wife, Janice, of Coventry; her daughters, Charlene Farrick and her husband, Steven Farrick, of Lebanon, and Eileen Maxwell and her husband, Gregory Maxwell, of Enfield. She leaves five grandchildren, Ellerie Field, Evan Farrick, Andrew Maxwell, Garrett Maxwell, and Gregory Estell. She also leaves many nieces and nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her best friend, Eleanor Dentamaro; her sisters, Betty Cooper, Barbara Newcomb; and her grandson, Shaun Maxwell.Her family will receive friends on Thursday, June 4, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Ladd Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83) Vernon. Funeral services and burial at Cedar Hill Cemetery will be private.Joan always believed to feed you was to love you, and never wanted anyone to leave hungry, so in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local food bank in her memory.For online condolences please visit