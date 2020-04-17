Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys W. Atkinson. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary





Gladys was born July 2, 1929, in Ludlow, Massachusetts, to the late Harold and Gladys (Hines) Warren. She was the devoted wife for 50 years to the late Donald L. Atkinson. Raised in Ludlow, Gladys attended the local schools and graduated from Ludlow High School. After attending secretarial school, Gladys began her working career as a secretary for her future mother-in-law at the Hampden County Extension Service in West Springfield where she met her husband and worked until she became a homemaker and raised four children. Her love of dressmaking and tailoring led her to a career of teaching adult education classes in Springfield for a number of years and also in her home. She did alterations and sewing for many people and was well known for her talent in creating riding shirts for the local equestrians as well as her wonderful alterations and tailoring skills. Gladys went back to office work and was employed by Johnson Memorial Hospital retiring in 2000. After retirement, she and Don would spend winters camping in Tucson, Arizona, coming home to Somers when the snow melted! Don and Gladys did love to travel as a couple and with the family. Over the years, they explored many places in the United States; camping in St. John, USVI, or attending elder hostels in Hawaii or other Caribbean islands. Numerous summers were spent camping with the family in Ohio while Don shot at the National Rifle matches or in later years up in Canada at the Canadian matches. The best summers were staying home and having the family and friends in their backyard for picnic cookouts and swims in the pool. Gladys was a devoted member of the Congregational Church of Somersville. Over the years, she was actively involved with church family activities and various committees.



Along with her parents and husband, Gladys was predeceased by her siblings, Frank Warren and Frances Glen. She is survived by her children, Donna Gelineau (Thomas) of Enfield, James (Cindy) of Groton, Ronald (Carol) of Tolland, and Neil (Deb) of Somers; eight devoted grandchildren, Angela and Scott Gelineau, Kim Such, Christopher, Cory, Taylor, and Anthony Atkinson and Elizabeth Shannon; and three great-grandchildren, Jonathan Gelineau, and Logan and Ryan Such. She also leaves her brother-in-law, Ed Henry of California; and many nieces and nephew who will miss their Auntie Glad.



The family would like to send out a special thank you to Natalie, Joanne, Karen, and Bea and all the staff of the C2 unit at JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow for their wonderful care and unending patience Gladys received. You all were really a blessing to her.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The or the Somersville Congregational Church.



Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. To leave online condolences please visit



