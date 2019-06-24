Guest Book View Sign Service Information Burke-Fortin Funeral Home 76 Prospect Street Rockville , CT 06066-3226 (860)-875-5490 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Burke-Fortin Funeral Home 76 Prospect St. Rockville , CT View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Burke-Fortin Funeral Home 76 Prospect Street Rockville , CT 06066-3226 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Glenn Huffer, 83, of Vernon, passed away June 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Manchester Memorial Hospital.



Born June 17, 1936, in Middletown, Maryland, he was the son of the late Fred M. and Pearl Main Huffer. Outgoing and good at explaining how things worked, Glenn began his career as an appliance salesman at Better Homes in Fredrick, Maryland. In 1967, he was offered a job in Connecticut as a territory sales manager at Westinghouse and the Frigidaire until his retirement in 1998. Tiring of making blueberry pies and serving as the self-appointed Neighborhood Watch, he came full circle re-entering the appliance sales business at Holloways in Simsbury where he worked on Saturdays. Every Christmas you could count on a box of his delicious peanut brittle and homemade eggnog.



A list of the things Glenn loved would include: movies, peanuts, shrimp, the New York Yankees, George Dickel, and bluegrass music - not necessarily in that order. Speaking of bluegrass, when he relocated to Connecticut, Glenn brought his Dobro and love of bluegrass with him. In the '70s he played with "Sounds of Bluegrass" and in 1980 he helped form "Connecticut Friends of Bluegrass." For 30-plus years he emceed throughout Connecticut and New York. In his early 20s, Glenn served his country by spending eight years in the Maryland National Guard, discharged with the rank of Staff Sargent.



Glenn is survived by his wife of 36 years, Carol (Bradley); his daughter, Kathie Schultz (Peter); his stepsons, David Cubit (Mary) and Darren Cubit (Sharon); and his stepdaughter, Caren Fogarasi (Mike). He is also survived by two grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; one sister, Kathleen Wyand (David); and many nieces and nephews. Glenn was predeceased by one brother, Elwood Huffer.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNHSC Hospice Team, 71 Haynes St., Manchester, CT 06040.



Relatives and friends may join the family Saturday, June 29, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville, with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.



For online condolences, visit



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com







