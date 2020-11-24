Glenn P. Griswold Sr., 80, of Ellington, beloved husband of 58 years to the late Anne (Rataic) Griswold who passed away Oct. 15, 2020, died peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.Born in Hartford, the son of the late James and Helen (Connor) Griswold, he grew up and lived in Hartford and East Hartford before moving to Ellington 54 years ago. Glenn proudly served his country in the U. S. Navy. Prior to his retirement in 2010, Glenn was an auto mechanic for most of his life. Glenn enjoyed auto racing, riding motorcycles, and going to the casino with friends. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.He is survived by his children, Glenn Griswold Jr. of Vernon, Laurie Griswold of Ellington, and Kim Sponsler of Front Royal, Virginia, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, and nieces and nephews.A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, from noon to 3 p.m. at the family home, 5 Penfield Ave., Ellington. Face coverings are required.Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit