Glenn R. Pelletier, 55, of South Windsor, beloved husband of Eileen (Cronin) Pelletier, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
He was born in Hartford, May 26, 1964, son of Joan (Welter) Pelletier and the late Paul E. Pelletier. Glenn grew up in Enfield and has been a resident of South Windsor for the past 18 years. He was a dedicated and compassionate registered nurse and was employed at the Hospital for Special Care in New Britain.
Glenn enjoyed spending time with family, sitting by the fire pit with friends, golfing, and riding his motorcycle. He served as an Assistant Scout Master with Troop 390 in South Windsor where he had fond memories of camping and making trash can turkey. His greatest joy in life was raising his sons and was very proud that they both earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
He is survived by his mother, Joan; wife Eileen; two sons, Brian and Robert; brother, Gary Pelletier and his wife, Debbie, of Enfield; sister Diane Flathers of West Springfield, Massachusetts; father-in-law, John Cronin of Wethersfield; and sister-in-law, Elena Menard of Middletown; five nieces, Megan, Jessica, Brianna, Alyson, and Gina; and four great-nephews. He was predeceased by his father; mother-in-law, Maria Cronin; and brother-in-law, Keith Flathers.
Relatives and friends may join the family for visiting hours Saturday, Aug. 17, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor.
A memorial service will immediately follow at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Organization for Disorders of the Corpus Callosum
www.nodcc.org
or to the Boy Scouts of America CT Rivers Council.
For online expressions of sympathy please visit
www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17, 2019