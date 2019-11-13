Guest Book View Sign Service Information Manchester Funeral Home 142 East Center Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-6226 Memorial service 11:00 AM Manchester Funeral Home 142 East Center Street Manchester , CT 06040 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Glenn Tuttle, 63, formerly of Vernon and currently of Waynesville, Georgia, passed away peacefully alongside his children and loved ones on Nov. 9, 2019.



Born on March 16, 1956, Glenn is survived by his father, James B. Tuttle Sr. of Vernon; his two children, Daniel Hills and wife Christine of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Nicole (Tuttle) Noble of Charleston, South Carolina; his adored grandchildren, Cole James Noble, Scarlett Jewel Hills, and MJ Thompson; as well as his two stepsisters, Christie Donofrio and Mary-Lynn Hanley. He also leaves behind his best friend of more than 35 years, Sue (DeMerchant) Tuttle, and his many nieces and nephews. Glenn is predeceased by his mother, Naomi (Thompson) Tuttle, brother, James B. Tuttle Jr., and stepmother, Dolores Tuttle, all of Vernon.



Glenn is a graduate of Rockville High School and Eastern Connecticut State University with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He prided himself as an astute businessman, beginning his career at Pratt & Whitney where he honed his management skill set, continuing on to several other successful senior executive positions in the aerospace manufacturing industry. In 2005, Glenn fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a business owner when he purchased Glynco Machine Co. in Brunswick, Georgia. Glenn owned and operated Glynco Machine Co. until beginning a successful business consulting firm. In his personal life, Glenn's favorite things included coaching his children in sports, especially soccer, his love for the Boston Red Sox, and his peaceful river house where he spent most mornings enjoying coffee, solitude, and serenity with nature.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m. at Manchester Funeral Home, 142 E. Center St., Manchester.



