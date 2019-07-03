Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Apostolic Christian Church 34 Middle Butcher Road Ellington , CT View Map Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Apostolic Christian Church 34 Middle Butcher Road Ellington , CT View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM Apostolic Christian Church 34 Middle Butcher Road Ellington , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Glenna was born May 30, 1936, daughter of the late Gottfred and Rose Olga (Marti) Bahler. Glenna grew up and lived in Ellington all of her life. She loved her Lord and her family.



In addition to her husband, she leaves her children, Judith Carlson and her husband, Walter, Stephen Moser and his wife, Janis, Jonathan Moser and his wife, Angela, all of Ellington, and Samuel Moser and his wife, Tyrene, of Silverton, Oregon. She loved her children dearly and treated their spouses as her own. She has 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and each of them brought a smile to her face. She also leaves her sisters, Audrey Graf of Wadsworth, Ohio, and Kay Luginbuhl and her husband, Ron, of Ellington; two brothers, Kenneth and Aline Bahler of Tolland, and Owen and Donna Bahler of Ellington; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law, Lois Ann Bahler; and her brother-in-law, Arthur Graf.



Glenna was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church, which she attended her entire life.



Relatives and friends may gather for calling hours on Friday, July 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Apostolic Christian Church, 34 Middle Butcher Road, Ellington.



A funeral service will be held at the church Saturday, July 6, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Ellington Center Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Francis Foundation, c/o Palliative Care Services, 95 Woodland St., Hartford CT 06105, where Glenna received wonderful care.



A special thanks to all the nurses and doctors for their love and support.



Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements.



For online condolences and guest book, please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com



