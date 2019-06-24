Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





She was born July 2, 1924, in Hartford, daughter of the late Harold and Helen (Meier) Woods. She was raised in West Hartford, attended local schools, and was a graduate of Hall High School. She had been a resident of Manchester for most of her life. Gloria worked for the Savings Bank of Manchester as a teller for several years.



She is survived by her four children: twin sons, Donald Anderson and Ronald Anderson and his wife, Martha, all of Hebron; her daughter, Bonnie (Anderson) Godin and her husband, Robert, of Bolton, and Mark Anderson and his wife, Doreen, of Bomoseen, Vermont; six loving grandchildren, Sean Anderson and his wife, Allison, Stacey Garcia and her husband, Preston, Eric Anderson and his wife, Jessica, Kane Anderson and his wife, Shonda, Paul Anderson, and Brett Godin and his wife, Katie; nine great-grandchildren; her two brothers, Kenneth Woods and his wife, Chris, of Portland, Maine, and Richmond Woods and his wife, Flo, of West Hartford; and several nieces and nephews and their families. Gloria will be missed by many friends, her neighbors, and all who knew her.



Private burial will take place in the Hillstown Road Veterans Cemetery in Manchester at the convenience of the family.



There are no calling hours.



Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA or the Connecticut Humane Society.



