Gloria DeCarli Aborn
Gloria DeCarli Aborn, 83, of Vernon, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, joining her loving husband of 42 years, Ronald Aborn.

Born Nov. 6, 1936 to the late Peter and Madeline (DalPian) DeCarli. Gloria had a love for the beach, cooking, and reading. However, family was her biggest joy in life. Though she had no children of her own, she leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. Throughout the years she had become a Great Great Great "Auntie." She was the Matriarch of the family, the one always willing to give advice honestly without judgement. She was a tiny woman with a huge heart and spirit.

Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Peter, Eugene, Louis, Jeanette, and Julie.

All are welcome to join the family at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, for a graveside service at Ellington Center Cemetery. We ask that you wear masks and social distance.


Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2020.
