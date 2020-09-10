1/
Gloria M. (Unas) Criscitelli
Gloria M. (Unas) Criscitelli, 82, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

Born in Hartford, daughter of the late Leon and Annie (Weissbach) Unas, she was a lifelong resident of Somers and a 1956 graduate of Rockville High School. She also resided in Harwich, Massachusetts for 25 wonderful years with her husband Carmine. Gloria began her working career at the former Bigelow Sanford Credit Union and then went into the medical sector becoming an administrative assistant for area doctor's offices. She was an avid fan of The Yankees baseball team and enjoyed keeping up with politics, locally and nationally. She was a communicant of All Saints Church.

She leaves her husband of 63 years, Carmine R. Criscitelli; a sister, Judith Witkop of Paris, Maine; two sisters-in-law, Pamela Criscitelli Johnson of Somers and Florida, Joanne Criscitelli of Windsor Locks; and many nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews.

Calling hours and memorial service on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road followed by burial at St Patrick King Street Cemetery. Strict social distancing protocols and the use of facemasks will be required for all facets of the funeral service.

www.brownefuneralchapel.com


Published in Journal Inquirer from Sep. 10 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Calling hours
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Browne Funeral Chapels
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 745-3115
