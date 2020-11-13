1/1
Gloria M. Natale
Gloria M. Natale, 85, of Enfield, entered into eternal peace on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Forest Hills, New York, on July 17, 1935, the loving daughter of the late James and Agnes (Peters) Dillon. Gloria enjoyed a career as a secretary with both Combustion Engineering and Olympia Sales. She made her home and raised her children in Enfield alongside her husband of 37 years, the late Joseph Natale. She was a former communicant of St. Mary Church in Enfield, where she made many lifelong friends. In her younger years she made many fond memories on the "Sheridan Should Have Beens" neighborhood bowling league. She participated in many volunteer events through the church and at the Senior Homes. Gloria was a supportive mom. She accepted all of the neighborhood kids as her own and was known to be a very caring and nurturing person. She enjoyed many trips alongside Joseph to Montauk Point, Long Island. She enjoyed the beach and many trips to Florida with her longtime companion, Earl "Rick." Gloria's pride and joy was her grandchildren. She and Rick, of whom Gloria's grandchildren lovingly knew as their Grandpa, never missed a sporting event, or dance recital. They made sure to be present and engaged with every school event, graduation, birthday and holiday.

In addition to Rick, her loving companion for over 25 years, Gloria is survived by her son, Joseph Natale and his fiancée, Jeannie, of Enfield; a sister, Diana Giotis of Long Island; and her two beloved grandchildren, Jessica Natale Sardella and her husband, Mike, and Mike Natale. Gloria was predeceased by her daughter, Margaret Natale; and her siblings, Jim Dillon and Dolly Shedden.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Monday, Nov. 16, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. A service will begin at the funeral home at 11:15 a.m. Burial will follow at Hazardville Cemetery.

Donations in memory of Gloria may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

To leave online condolences please visit

www.leetestevens.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
