Gloria Rita (Malboeuf) Boudah, 92, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at CareOne Nursing Home, Northampton, Massachusetts.



Daughter of the late Bertha (Lapointe) and Edgar Malboeuf, she was born June 12, 1928, in Leominster, Massachusetts, and raised in Northampton. She was a 1945 graduate of Northampton High School, and later moved with her family to Suffield, Poquonock, and settled in Enfield before retiring to Hadley, Massachusetts. She retired from Marshalls in Enfield and Riverside Park in Agawam, Massachusetts, where she enjoyed going to work every day. In her leisure time, our mother loved attending family functions, riding carousels, going on rides with her favorite sister-in-law, Julie Boudah, leading many Al-Anon meetings while living in Enfield, and picking strawberries and pussy willows along the side of the road. She also loved parades, attending the 3-County Fair, and all other local fairs, and dancing and listening to Polkas. These are some of the things that makes our mother unique and why we love her!



Gloria leaves behind her children, Louis Boudah of Chicopee, Doreen (Roland) Messier of Feeding Hills, Cheryl (Daniel) Therian of Windsor, Mary (Michael) Czerwinski of Hadley, Denis (Sandra) Boudah of South Deerfield, Melinda (Russell) Lavoie of Gainesville, Florida, and Terry Yusko of South Deerfield. She also leaves her daughter-in-law, Rafaela Boudah of Huntsville, Alabama; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and good friend, Mae Sullivan. She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Boudah; and brothers, Donald and Louis Malbouef.



A funeral home service will be held on Monday, July 6, at 11 a.m. at the Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Road, Northampton, with Rites of Committal and burial to follow in Old Hadley Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Hadley. A calling hour will precede the funeral home service from 10 to 11 a.m. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gloria's memory to Safe Passage, 76 Carlon Dr., Northampton, MA 01060.



Ahearn Funeral Home.



