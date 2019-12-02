Gloria S. Zapolski, 92, of Enfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.
She was born in Hartford on June 13, 1927, the loving daughter to the late Maurice and Fannie (Ripsky) Sheintop. Gloria made her home and raised her children with her beloved husband, John Zapolski, who predeceased her in 1989. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, and the beach. Gloria is already deeply missed and will be remembered as a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by three children, Larry Zapolski and his wife, Dory, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Bruce Zapolski and his wife, Marie, of Enfield, and Sharon Zapolski and her partner, Don Avezzie, of Enfield; a brother, Robert Sheintop and his partner, Elaine Mazur, of Delray Beach, Florida; grandchildren Teresa Allen of Cincinnati, Scott Zapolski and his wife, Jennifer, of Somers, Kelly Spazzarini and her husband, Richard, of Suffield, Jonathan Zapolski and his wife, Heidi, of Cincinnati, and Steven Zapolski and his wife, Tamika of Indianapolis, Indiana; and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, Gloria was predeceased by a sister, Rhoda Harris.
Services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
To leave online condolences please visit
www.leetestevens.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2019