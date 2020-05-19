Gloria "Joy" (Browne) Safner
Gloria "Joy" (Browne) Safner, 76, of Somers, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Evergreen Healthcare.

She was born on Aug. 26, 1943, the daughter to the late Richard A. and Bernadette Y. (Gauthier) Browne. Gloria was a faithful parishioner of All Saints Church in Somersville. In her youth she enjoyed traveling to Maine and Canada. She adored the time she spent with her children and spoiling her grandson. She will be remembered as a devoted and loving mother and grandmother.

She leaves to mourn her loss two sons, Scott and Robert Safner, both of Somers; her daughter, Lynn Bastarache of Broad Brook; and her beloved grandson, Dustin Bastarache. Gloria was predeceased in 2010 by her husband of 46 years, Joseph Safner; and by three brothers, Paul, James, and Richard Browne.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Evergreen Healthcare for their care and compassion. Due to the current public health crisis, services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Donations in memory of Gloria may be made to the Somers EMS, 400 Main St, Somers, CT 06071.

Published in Journal Inquirer from May 19 to May 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Somers Funeral Home
354 Main Street
Somers, CT 06071
(860) 749-8413
May 18, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss, Bob. You and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers. Christine
Christine Durant
Friend
