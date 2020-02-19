Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon A. Duggan Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gordon A. Duggan Sr., 94, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 68 years to the late Corinne (Mercik) Duggan (12/2017).



He was born on Aug. 29, 1925, in Enfield, to the late Gordon W. and Florence (Tough) Duggan, having resided in Enfield all his life. Gordon served in the U.S. Coast Guard aboard the USS Glendale during WWII. During his working career, Gordon was employed with Bigelow Sanford Carpet Co., a self-employed carpet installer, Hamilton Standard, and National Car Rental. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 50, Enfield, where he was a past Grand Knight and on the building committee, American Legion, Deputy Chief of the Thompsonville Fire Dept., as an avid golfer he belonged to the Enfield Golf League and Enfield/Rockville Golf League, and Red Sox fan.



He is survived by his four loving children; Mark Duggan and wife, Joan, Gordon Duggan Jr. and wife, Darlene, Belinda Marie Duggan, and Francis "Fran" Duggan and wife, Yasmina, all of Enfield; his seven beloved grandchildren, Sandra, Leah, Ryan, Jordyn, Kaleigh, and 1st Lt. Gordon "Trey", and Nicole; and three cherished great-grandchildren, Skylar, Kamryn, and Dominic; along with many nieces and nephews. Besides his wife and parents, he was predeceased by three sisters, Dorothy, Evelyn, and Sylvia.



Services and burial with military honors will be private at the convenience of the family.







