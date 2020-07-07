Gordon A "Gordy" Duggan Jr., of Enfield, devoted husband of 30 years to Darlene (Barlow) Duggan, entered into eternal rest Monday, June 29, 2020.Gordy was born on May 12, 1955, in Springfield, Massachusetts, son of the late Gordon A Duggan Sr. and Corrine (Mercik) Duggan. He graduated from Enrico Fermi High School in 1973 where he was voted "class devil."Gordy is survived by his two children, Kaleigh Duggan of Boston and Gordon A "Trey" Duggan III of Enfield; his older brother, Mark Duggan and his wife, Joan; his sister, Belinda "Bindy" Duggan; his younger brother, Francis Duggan and his wife, Yasmina, all of Enfield; his nieces, Sandra Duggan, Leah Cristi and her husband, Tony; his nephew, Ryan Duggan; his nieces, Jordyn Duggan and Nicole Denapoli and her husband, Joe; his great nieces, Skylar and Kamryn Cristi; and great nephew, Dominic Denapoli. Gordy is also survived by his mother- and father-in-law, Clara and John Barlow of Ludlow, Massachusetts.He loved watching the Red Sox, Patriots, UConn Huskies, and horse racing. He loved golfing, bowling, grilling, and drinking "sudz." Most of all, he loved his family more than anything. He was a proud member of the Greater Enfield Men's Golf League. Gordy also enjoyed his Wii golf games with his brother and best friend, Mark Duggan. He loved to travel, especially to his annual family vacation at Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.His family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, July 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield. Due to the health crisis, state guidelines limit only 25 people in the funeral home at a time, with masks and social distancing required. A graveside service will take place on Friday, July 10, at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery, with masks and social distancing required. Your understanding and cooperation will be greatly appreciated.The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial donations in Gordy's memory be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/The Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.To leave an online condolence message for the family, visit