Gordon Nelson Mead, 87, husband of Jean Marie (Knoffe) Mead, passed away on May 27, 2020.Gordon was born in Hartford, on Nov. 26, 1932, son of the late Judge Nelson C. Mead and Christine (Mcray) Mead. Gordon and Jean enjoyed living on Bolton Lake in Vernon for 34 wonderful years Watching the changing seasons until 2012, when they moved to the Village at Buckland Court, a senior living community in South Windsor. Gordon graduated from Rockville High School in the class of 1950. He then graduated from Bryant College in Providence, Rhode Island with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration. He had a career in banking and finance, retired from the medical laboratory at Hartford Hospital. Gordon was a member of Oriental Lodge 111 A.F. & A.M., Sphinx Temple, a life member of Rockville Fish and Game Club, and the Vernon Senior Center, where he enjoyed playing pool and shuffleboard.He is survived by three sons, Gary Mead and his wife, Vicky, of Windsor, Gregg Mead of Newington, Glenn and his wife, Doris, of Coventry; three grandsons (who were his pride and joy), Chris, Nick and Rich Mead. He also leaves behind a great-grandson, "Levi".There are no calling hours, all services are private at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to WILA, Windsor Independent Living Association, P.O. Box 908, Windsor, CT 06095.Gordon's services have been entrusted to Small & Pietras Funeral Home, 65 Elm St., Rockville. For online condolences please visit