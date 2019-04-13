Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon S. Durfee. View Sign

Gordon S. Durfee, 90, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Johnson Memorial Hospital, to join his loving wife, Phyllis.



Born July 29, 1928, in South Bridgton, Maine, son of the late Robert and Edith (Allen) Durfee, he lived in Enfield for over 60 years. He graduated from Bridgton High School in 1947, he served his country during the



He was predeceased by his wife, Phyllis C. (Brassard) Durfee. He leaves his loving children, Dennis R. Durfee, Diane M. Senez and her husband, Bob, Donald J. Durfee, Denise J. Sarno all of Enfield; three grandchildren, Melissa Szwed, Anthony Sarno, Collin Senez; and three great-grandchildren, Lily Szwed, Olivia Szwed, Alexis Ballard.



Family and friends will gather at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, at the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 20 North St., Enfield, followed by burial in St. Bernard's Cemetery.



Calling hours will be Monday, April 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield.



Gordon's family would like to express their thanks to Donna and Werner Glatz for all their years of friendship, kindness and compassion.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 200 Executive Boulevard, 4B, Southington, CT 06489-1058 or to the .







Gordon S. Durfee, 90, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Johnson Memorial Hospital, to join his loving wife, Phyllis.Born July 29, 1928, in South Bridgton, Maine, son of the late Robert and Edith (Allen) Durfee, he lived in Enfield for over 60 years. He graduated from Bridgton High School in 1947, he served his country during the Korean Conflict , then worked at Hamilton Standard in the purchasing department for many years, retiring in 1987. Gordon was an active lifelong member of the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer. He enjoyed golfing and watching his beloved Red Sox.He was predeceased by his wife, Phyllis C. (Brassard) Durfee. He leaves his loving children, Dennis R. Durfee, Diane M. Senez and her husband, Bob, Donald J. Durfee, Denise J. Sarno all of Enfield; three grandchildren, Melissa Szwed, Anthony Sarno, Collin Senez; and three great-grandchildren, Lily Szwed, Olivia Szwed, Alexis Ballard.Family and friends will gather at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, at the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 20 North St., Enfield, followed by burial in St. Bernard's Cemetery.Calling hours will be Monday, April 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield.Gordon's family would like to express their thanks to Donna and Werner Glatz for all their years of friendship, kindness and compassion.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 200 Executive Boulevard, 4B, Southington, CT 06489-1058 or to the . Funeral Home Browne Funeral Chapels

43 Shaker Road

Enfield , CT 06082

(860) 745-3115 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.