Gordon Wayne Tedford, 87, lifetime resident of Manchester passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He courageously fought lung and bone cancer over the past two and a half years.Gordon was born Feb. 27, 1933, in Manchester, son of the late Joseph and Lillian (Matchett) Tedford, who founded and ran the Sunshine Dairy for many years. He was the widower of Isabelle (Uricchio) Tedford who passed July 15, 2006. Gordon was a Master Mechanic for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for most of his life up until retirement. Gordon will be remembered as an amazing father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother.He will be truly missed and remain in his children's hearts as he is survived by his six children, Philip W. (Colleen) Tedford of Coventry, Nancy (Ron) Michonski of Southwick, Massachusetts, Karen (Terry) Ober of Tolland, Debbie Tedford (Barry Gorfain) of Niantic, William (Nicole) Tedford of Coventry and David Tedford (Fred Soucy) of Middletown. He was one of the lucky ones to have had the opportunity to find love twice as he also leaves behind his special friend, Margaret LaPointe of Vernon, who brought a twinkle to his eyes each and every day. He was a loving Grampa to 11 grandchildren and Great-Grampa to 17 great-grandchildren. Gordon is also survived by his brother and fishing partner, Bruce (Kay) Tedford of Northborough, Massachusetts; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Along with both parents and his wife, he is preceded in death by five siblings, John, Joseph, Shirley, Elaine, and Allen; and his grandson, Timothy "Tito" Tedford (June 20, 2020).We would like to thank Dr. Dahhan and Dr. Pazooki for their care over the past couple of years and for being available and supportive to Gordon and family. A special thanks to Crestfield Rehabilitation Center staff for granting his wish and getting him home quickly allowing his family to be with him.