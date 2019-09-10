Grace Alassi Matt, 94, of Windsor Locks, and formerly of Storrs, died at St. Francis Hospital Sept. 7, 2019.
Daughter of the late Antonio and Maria (DiQuinzio) Alassi. Although Grace was born June 2, 1925, in Italy, her birth record was not recorded until the next day when someone could walk down the hill into town, leaving her official date of birth forever a day late June 3, 1925.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Cindy and Skip Daly for their loving care and support of Grace. Donations in Grace's memory may be made to Amyloidosis Foundation
www.amyloidosis.org
Along with her parents, Grace was predeceased by her brother, Eugene Alassi; and her close friend and fiancé, Ted Plamondon.
She is survived by her son, Paul Kelley and his wife, Linda; daughter, Jane Kelley-Sabatino and her husband, Rocco; sister, Betty Csiki; and granddaughters, Michelle Fogarty and her husband, Mark, and Jennifer McCarthy and her husband, Christopher; great-grandchildren, Grace, Sara, Nicholas, and Steven; as well as her nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Potter Funeral Home, 456 Jackson St., Willimantic. The family will receive friends and relatives starting at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Windham.
