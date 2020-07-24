1/1
Grace Burnell
Grace Burnell, 87, of Enfield, beloved wife of the late Henry Burnell Sr. for 66 years, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Born in Keene, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Evelyn (Arnott) Hanley. She lived in Enfield for over 50 years and raised her family there. Grace enjoyed a career at the Valleys Steak House chain both in Maine, and Hartford, where she started at the bottom, and worked her way up to manage and schedule a staff of over 60 people. Grace was a life member, and Princess, of the Daughters of the Nile, a non-profit, public corporation benefiting the Shriners Hospital, where she served her community for many years.

Grace is survived by two sons, Henry Burnell Jr. of Enfield and David Burnell and his wife, Pauline, of San Carlos, California; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Services and burial will be private and held at the family's convenience.

Memorial donations in Grace's memory maybe made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.

To leave online condolences, please visit

www.leetestevens.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 24 to Jul. 28, 2020.
July 24, 2020
May the God of all comfort strengthen the entire family during this time of sorrow. Always remember that God keeps in his memory those whom we lose because they are precious in his eyes. (Psalms 116:15)
S Chambers
Acquaintance
