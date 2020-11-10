Greg A. Plummer, 53, lifelong resident of Enfield, entered into eternal peace on Friday, Nov. 6, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Stafford Springs on July 9, 1967, the son of Annmarie "Cookie" (Gaetano) Plummer of Enfield and the late Bernard Plummer. Greg enjoyed a long career working as a technician for Sonitrol Corporation/Voice New England. He enjoyed music and was a dedicated fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Hurricanes.
In addition to his mother, Greg is survived by his brother, Bernie Plummer, Jr. and his children, Karli and Jason Plummer; sisters, Lisa Burris and her son, Michael Burris, and Danelle Carrier and her husband, Donald, and their daughter, Diana Murray and her husband, Ethan; three great-nephews, Isaiah, Elijah, and Jonah Plummer; his uncles, Nunzio Gaetano and his wife, Donna, and Angelo Gaetano; his cat, Silas; and many cousins, extended family members, and dear friends. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Angelo and Theresa Gaetano and his paternal grandmother, Grace Plummer.
Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Friday, Nov. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Donations in memory of Greg may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Shriner's Hospital for Children
, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.
