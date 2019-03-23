Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Greg Whalen. View Sign





Greg was born in Hartford on June 29, 1959, the son of Karen (Skiba) Whalen and the late James Whalen. He was raised in East Hartford and attended Fermi High School in Enfield. Greg was a loving person, and always went out of his way to help others. He will be remembered as a caring and dedicated father.



In addition to his mother, Karen, Greg is survived by his two children, Michael and Kellie Whalen, and their mother, Sue Whalen; three brothers, Jimmy and Kevin Whalen, and Joe Whalen and his wife, Debbie; two sisters, Kathy and Donna Whalen; nieces, Deena Betournay and Shannon Whalen; nephews, Mark, Joshua, and Sean Whalen; and good friends, Jeff Jaycox and Lana Holden. Greg was predeceased by a sister, Deborah Betournay.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Monday, March 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield, CT 06082. A prayer service will begin at 7 p.m.



Donations in memory of Greg may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.



To leave online condolences, please visit



www.leetestevens.com



61 South Road

Enfield , CT 06082

