Gregory C. Lavoie, 69, of Middletown, formerly of Ellington, passed away on June 27, 2020, at Hartford Hospital after a short illness.
Born Feb. 14, 1951, he was one of three children born to Henry and Marjorie Lavoie of Ellington. Greg graduated from Howell Cheney Technical High School, Manchester. He was employed by the State of Connecticut, Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown, from which he retired. Greg had a passion for the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and loved offshore fishing with friends off the coasts of Connecticut, New York and Rhode Island.
Greg leaves behind his daughter Jacqueline Valenzuela and her husband, Alec, and his granddaughter, Cecelia of Cheshire. He also leaves behind his loving mother, Marjorie Lavoie of Ellington; his sister, Cheryl Gerstenlauer, and her husband, Gary of Stafford Springs; his brother, Mark Lavoie and significant other, Tammy Cooper of Ellington; as well as many family members and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Henry J. Lavoie of Ellington.
Gregory's family would like to offer a special "thank you" to all his doctors, and nurses at Hartford Hospital as well as the hospice team for all their kindness and compassion, while keeping Greg comfortable until his demise.
Services will be private and at the discretion of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice
.