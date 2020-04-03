Guest Book View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Send Flowers Obituary

Gregory John "Greg" O'Rourke, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.



He was born on the 4th of July 1956, in Evanston, Illinois, to Elizabeth M. (Fogarty) and John F. O'Rourke. Greg attended Catholic schools throughout his education, in New Jersey, Illinois, and Connecticut, graduating from East Catholic High School in Manchester, Greg took courses in the United States Air Force, earned a Certificate in Microcomputing at Manchester Community College and his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Connecticut. He served four years in the Air Force as a personnel specialist, stationed primarily in California. Greg worked with his father for nine years as a sales representative with O'Rourke Associates. He then worked in logistics for JC Penney and Federal Express for 36 years. In his free time, Greg enjoyed movies, concerts, reading, coin collecting, bicycling, hiking, fitness training, and listening to music (he has a very impressive CD collection). Greg traveled extensively, with his favorite memories from trips to Ireland and Hawaii. He was also a big fan of the N.Y. Yankees, UConn basketball, Hartford Whalers, and N.Y. Jets.



Greg leaves behind his brothers, Brian of West Hartford, Michael (Nina) of Kensington, Todd (Maria) of Glastonbury; sisters, Maureen Ives (Milton) of Bolton, and Colleen Munzu (Chris) of Manchester. He also leaves behind nephews, Sean, Corey, Jake, and Aiden; as well as his nieces, Julia, Dani, and Maggie. Greg was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Jeff.



The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the DeQuattro Cancer Center, and the caring professionals at The Mercy Community in West Hartford.



Memorial contributions may be made to The Mercy Community Development Office, 2021 Albany Ave., West Hartford, CT 06117-2796.



Due to the current healthcare circumstances and quarantine requirements, services will be held privately. Burial will take place in East Cemetery, Manchester.



A celebration Mass will be scheduled at a later date when conditions allow.



The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com







