On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, the world sadly lost a shining light, a man with a heart of gold, Gregory P. Sorrentino of Enfield.



Greg was born in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Oct. 3, 1962, the beloved son of the late Domenic and Mary (Catania) Sorrentino. He was also predeceased by his brother, Domenic I. Sorrentino. In the early 1970s, Greg and his family moved to Connecticut to support his father's business, Dome Airport Trucking. Greg carried on the business upon his father's passing. Throughout Greg's life he made friends wherever he went, striking up conversations with strangers he came across, who soon became friends. He was a giver and helpful neighbor who received the Community Service Award from the Town of Enfield two years ago. Greg was an avid lover of Chihuahuas, especially his beloved Daisy, who went everywhere with him until she passed away last year. His new Chihuahua, Lilly was the newest addition to his family and brought him much joy. She remained by his side until the very end.



Greg leaves behind close friends and family who share in his memory, dear friends David Gladstone, Dina, Cohen and Justin; dear friends Paul, Cindy, Carlie, and Matthew Cichocki; dear friends Mike and Ev Sherriffs; cousin Marie Dostoomian and son Christopher and family; cousin Patrick Sorrentino and family; Brenda and the ladies at Stop & Shop floral department.



A special thank you to the wonderful and caring VITAS staff who provided compassionate knowledgeable care, Carol, Michelle, Denise, Dr. Kumar, Debra, and Laxi, and to Nora, his 24-hour care provider from Polish Helping Hands.



Due to COVID-19, services will be private.









