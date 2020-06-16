Greta (Norton) Martin
1939 - 2020
Greta (Norton) Martin, 81, of Meriden, formerly of Tolland; beloved wife of 63 years of Paul D. Martin passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Greta was born on Jan. 4, 1939, in Essex Junction, Vermont, daughter of the late Lyle and Helen (Saxton) Norton. She was raised in Essex Junction and attended local school before moving to Connecticut in 1956. Prior to her retirement in 1991, Greta was employed as a registered nurse for over 20 years at Rockville General Hospital. She along with Paul enjoyed wintering in Plant City, Florida, and they were avid ballroom and square dancers.

In addition to her husband, Paul, Greta is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Peter and Jackie Martin of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Robert and Sherri Martin of Meriden; five loving grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Paul D. Martin Jr.

A graveside service in Grove Hill Cemetery in Vernon will be at 10 a.m., on Thursday, June 18. There are no calling hours.

Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon has care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit

www.carmonfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 16 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Grove Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
8608753536
