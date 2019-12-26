Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gunilla "Sis" (Kehoe) LaRose. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Send Flowers Obituary

Gunilla "Sis" (Kehoe) LaRose passed peaceably onto a welcomed eternal rest after a long journey with Alzheimer's at her home on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, with family members and her loving caregiver, Dorcas Yeboah, at her side.



She lovingly met her Eternal Father and reunited with her husband, Norman O., her parents, Gunilla and John B Kehoe Sr., her sister, Anne, and her brother, John B. Jr., along with many other relatives and friends.



She will be sadly missed by her son, Norman F. Sr. and his wife, Barbara; her daughter, Carolyn Larkin; Mark Guibault, who considered her his mom; her brother, Charlie Kehoe; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Special thanks to her niece, Rolanda Wackter, who considered her as her mother by God, and her devoted grandson, Norman F. Jr., who lovingly remained by her side throughout this journey. The family would like to give special recognition to her outstanding caregivers, Patience, Merlyn, and especially her awesome caregiver, Dorcas, who lovingly was at her side when she passed. They also wish to thank A Caring Hands, Vernon Visiting Nurses, and Vernon Hospice for all the love they showed Gunilla as well as Dr. Ettinger and his nurse Lori for the excellent medical care given to her for so many years.



"Sis" was known by many as the lover of church, bingo, ceramics, cooking, and baking as well as her family and friends. She was a communicant of St. James Catholic Church, and for many years was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church Rosary Society. She retired at the age of 62 from Manchester Memorial Hospital after many years of service.



The family requests privacy at this time. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester, is handling all arrangements where there will be no calling hours except for the immediate family. A funeral Mass to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m. at St. James Church, 896 Main St., Manchester. Her earthly final resting place will be Fairview Cemetery in West Hartford (at the discretion of her family).



