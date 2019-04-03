Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Guy A. Daigle, 87, beloved husband of 58 years to the late Charlene (Martin) Daigle (2012), passed away peacefully with family by his side at his home Sunday, March 31, 2019.



Born in Lille, Maine, the son of the late Pea and Jean (Collins) Daigle, he grew up and lived in Lille before moving to Hartford in 1950, and then Vernon in 1960. He moved to East Longmeadow, Massachusetts last year to spend more time with his much-loved grandson. Guy proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the



Guy is survived by his children, Sharon Barba and her husband, Mark, of Hampden, Massachusetts, and Bruce Daigle of Coventry; a grandson, Jason Barba of Hampden; a step-grandson, Michael Pelletier of Rocky Hill; two sisters, Muriel Roy of St. Agatha, Maine, and Blanche Albert of Manchester; a brother, Roland Daigle of Manchester; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Jeffrey Daigle; two brothers, Patrick and Raymond Daigle; and his sister, Yvette Holmes.



His family will receive friends for calling hours Friday, April 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon.



Family and friends may gather at the funeral home Saturday, April 6, at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Assumption, 27 Adams Street South, Manchester. Entombment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, East Hartford with military honors.



Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the in Connecticut, 45 Ash St., East Hartford, CT 06108.



