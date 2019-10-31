Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 View Map Service 3:00 PM Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Guy Lamont Swanton, 72, of Vernon, beloved husband of Nancy (Botticello) Swanton, died peacefully on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Hughes Health and Rehabilitation in West Hartford.



Guy was born in New Britain on Nov. 13, 1946, son of the late Bartlett L. and Ruby E. Swanton. He grew up in New Britain and graduated from Pulaski High School with the Class of 1964. He studied for a short time at the Hartford branch of the University of Connecticut before joining the U.S. Navy. Guy was trained at the Great Lakes Training Center as a medic and served during the Vietnam War. He came back to the U.S. after serving in Vietnam and worked at the Portsmouth Naval Hospital prior to his discharge in 1972. Guy went on to graduate magna cum laude from Central Connecticut State College with a bachelor of science in industrial arts education and was inducted into Epsilon Pi Tau, an international honor society for technology. He married the love of his life, Nancy Botticello, on May 31, 1985, and together they lived in New Britain before moving to Vernon in 1991. Guy loved to read, play his guitars, listen to music, and work with wood. He was a good cook, a talented photographer, and a wonderful cat dad.



His family would like to thank the nurses and staff of both Hughes Health and Masonicare Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.



Along with his wife of over 34 years, Nancy, Guy leaves his brother-in-law, Tony Botticello, and his wife, Alexis, of Manchester, New Hampshire; his sister-in-law, Bonnie Sprague, of Lake Alfred, Florida; and cats Lily and Clove.



His family will receive friends on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Ladd Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. A time of sharing will follow in the funeral home at 3 p.m. Please bring a favorite photograph of Guy for the family. Burial will be private at the request of his family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Protectors of Animals Inc., 144 Main St., Unit O, East Hartford, CT, 06118, or The Friends of the Rockville Public Library, 52 Union St., Vernon, CT, 06066.



For online condolences visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







Guy Lamont Swanton, 72, of Vernon, beloved husband of Nancy (Botticello) Swanton, died peacefully on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Hughes Health and Rehabilitation in West Hartford.Guy was born in New Britain on Nov. 13, 1946, son of the late Bartlett L. and Ruby E. Swanton. He grew up in New Britain and graduated from Pulaski High School with the Class of 1964. He studied for a short time at the Hartford branch of the University of Connecticut before joining the U.S. Navy. Guy was trained at the Great Lakes Training Center as a medic and served during the Vietnam War. He came back to the U.S. after serving in Vietnam and worked at the Portsmouth Naval Hospital prior to his discharge in 1972. Guy went on to graduate magna cum laude from Central Connecticut State College with a bachelor of science in industrial arts education and was inducted into Epsilon Pi Tau, an international honor society for technology. He married the love of his life, Nancy Botticello, on May 31, 1985, and together they lived in New Britain before moving to Vernon in 1991. Guy loved to read, play his guitars, listen to music, and work with wood. He was a good cook, a talented photographer, and a wonderful cat dad.His family would like to thank the nurses and staff of both Hughes Health and Masonicare Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.Along with his wife of over 34 years, Nancy, Guy leaves his brother-in-law, Tony Botticello, and his wife, Alexis, of Manchester, New Hampshire; his sister-in-law, Bonnie Sprague, of Lake Alfred, Florida; and cats Lily and Clove.His family will receive friends on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Ladd Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. A time of sharing will follow in the funeral home at 3 p.m. Please bring a favorite photograph of Guy for the family. Burial will be private at the request of his family.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Protectors of Animals Inc., 144 Main St., Unit O, East Hartford, CT, 06118, or The Friends of the Rockville Public Library, 52 Union St., Vernon, CT, 06066.For online condolences visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Vietnam War Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close