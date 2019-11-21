Harold C. "Sparky" Dusto, 71, of Vernon, husband of Anita (Metallic) Dusto passed away at home on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
Born in Masardis, Maine, on Aug. 28, 1948, to the late Cedric and Madeline (Raymond) Dusto, Sparky served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He later worked for the Rogers Co.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Lana Kelly and her husband, Shawn, of South Windsor; his son, Michael Dusto and his wife, Alison, of Suffield; his grandchildren, Kodi, Brock, Tristan, Rylan, and Kayden; and extended family, including brothers and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Norman Dusto and his sister, Joan Waldon.
Sparky's family would like to offer a note of gratitude to Monica and Donna at ECHN and Nate at the DeQuattro Cancer Center for their kind and compassionate care.
Funeral services and burial will be private. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home in Manchester has care of the arrangements.
For online condolences, please visit
www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2019