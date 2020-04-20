Harold E. "Bud" Rossick, 76, of South Windsor, beloved husband of Carol L. (Johnson) Rossick, died peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Hartford Hospital after a brief and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Harold was born in Conneaut, Ohio, on Feb. 29, 1944, son of the late Robert K. and Helen (Maukonen) Rossick. He grew up in Conneaut and was a graduate of Conneaut High School with the Class of 1962. He went on to serve our country with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was married to the love of his life, Carol L. Johnson, on June 11, 1966, and together they settled in South Windsor, where they raised their family. Harold worked in shipping as a receiver for Mashkin Freight Lines and ShurFine Foods, before his retirement. He enjoyed watching Savannah's softball and Braeden's soccer games, dance recitals, school concerts, casino trips and weekly breakfast with the guys.
Along with his wife of over 53 years, Carol, he leaves his son, Christopher J. Rossick and his wife, Andrea, of Tolland; his daughter, Jennifer Rossick of South Windsor; his grandchildren, Savannah and Braeden Rossick of Tolland; one brother; one sister; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and burial for Harold will be private.
Donations in his memory may be made to Lustgarten Foundation, 415 Crosways Park Dr., Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797.
