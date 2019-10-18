Harold G. Gilbranson, 86, lifelong resident of Union, husband of the late Antoinette "Toni" Gilbranson, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.
He was born in Union, son of the late Harold and Lucia (Young) Gilbranson. Harold retired from the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation as a maintenance worker. He was the owner/operator of Gil's Flowers for many years, a greenhouse he operated out of his home. Harold loved nature, flowers, gardening, and being outdoors.
He is survived by his three children, Roxann Kavanagh and her husband, James, Lynn Brothers, and Roland Gilbranson; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Lillian Gilbranson.
The family would like to thank Harold's caretaker, Joe Kwankye, for all of his hard work and devotion over the last year.
A calling hour will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20, from noon to 1 p.m., with a memorial service to take place at 1 p.m., at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will be held privately at Union Center Cemetery, Union.
Memorial donations may be made to the Union Volunteer Fire Department, 1049 Buckley Highway, Union, CT 06076.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22, 2019