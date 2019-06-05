Guest Book View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Send Flowers Obituary

Harold H. Robinson Jr., 87, of Manchester, beloved husband of over 53 years of Madeleine (Auger) Robinson, died peacefully Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.



He was born May 1, 1932, in Providence, Rhode Island, to the late Harold and Evelyn (Fanning) Robinson. Harry graduated from Cranston (Rhode Island) High School. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, cum laude, from Brown University, a Master of Arts degree in English, and a sixth-year certificate in administration and supervision from the University of Connecticut.



Serving in the Signal Corps of the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957, he remembered those years and the friends he made with great fondness.



His vocation as a teacher led to 38 years of dedicated service at Windsor Locks High School teaching English as well as heading the English Department for a number of years. He was chosen as Young Teacher of the Year as well as Teacher of the Year for WLHS and kept in touch with colleagues and many former students over the course of his life. He also served as adjunct faculty at University of Hartford and UConn. During his career he received National Defense Education Act fellowships to Brown and Yale Universities. In his retirement he taught English at Manchester Community College and volunteered as an English tutor at Trust House and Notre Dame Learning Center in Hartford.



Family defined Harry's life. He married Madeleine in 1965, they had five children. Rarely without a camera on hand, he photographed festive family gatherings, camping trips, and travel adventures near and far. To share his love of reading he gave a book to each family member every Christmas and on their birthdays. Harry was a spiritual man and a communicant of St. Bartholomew Church for over 50 years.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Harold H. Robinson III "Rob;" his brother, Charles Robinson; sister, Joyce DePardo; brother-in-law, Richard Furchner; and sister-in-law, Theresa Auger.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children and grandchildren, Sarah Parsell and spouse, Walter, and their children, Elisabeth and Jack Bienvenue and Liam and Ethan Parsell, of Willington; Thomas Robinson and spouse, Jennifer, and their children, Margaret and Benjamin, of Manchester; Elise Robinson and spouse, Ramona Smith, and their children, Troy and Cody Robinson, of Belchertown Massachusetts; Laura Robinson and her children, Liam and Violet Hanlan, of Spencer, Massachusetts. He also leaves behind his sister, Evelyn Esbenshade and her spouse, John; sister-in-law, Janet Robinson; brother-in-law, Philias Auger; and sisters-in-law, Sister Colette Auger, P.M., and Estelle Dugas; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives with whom he remained close throughout his life.



Calling hours will be Friday, June 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester. Additional visitation at the funeral home will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, prior to a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Church of the Parish of St. Teresa of Calcutta, 736 East Middle Tpke., Manchester CT 06040.



Contributions in Harry's memory may be made to the Harold H Robinson III Scholarship, c/o The Manchester Scholarship Foundation, 20 Hartford Road, Manchester CT 06040.



For online condolences, please visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com







Harold H. Robinson Jr., 87, of Manchester, beloved husband of over 53 years of Madeleine (Auger) Robinson, died peacefully Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.He was born May 1, 1932, in Providence, Rhode Island, to the late Harold and Evelyn (Fanning) Robinson. Harry graduated from Cranston (Rhode Island) High School. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, cum laude, from Brown University, a Master of Arts degree in English, and a sixth-year certificate in administration and supervision from the University of Connecticut.Serving in the Signal Corps of the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957, he remembered those years and the friends he made with great fondness.His vocation as a teacher led to 38 years of dedicated service at Windsor Locks High School teaching English as well as heading the English Department for a number of years. He was chosen as Young Teacher of the Year as well as Teacher of the Year for WLHS and kept in touch with colleagues and many former students over the course of his life. He also served as adjunct faculty at University of Hartford and UConn. During his career he received National Defense Education Act fellowships to Brown and Yale Universities. In his retirement he taught English at Manchester Community College and volunteered as an English tutor at Trust House and Notre Dame Learning Center in Hartford.Family defined Harry's life. He married Madeleine in 1965, they had five children. Rarely without a camera on hand, he photographed festive family gatherings, camping trips, and travel adventures near and far. To share his love of reading he gave a book to each family member every Christmas and on their birthdays. Harry was a spiritual man and a communicant of St. Bartholomew Church for over 50 years.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Harold H. Robinson III "Rob;" his brother, Charles Robinson; sister, Joyce DePardo; brother-in-law, Richard Furchner; and sister-in-law, Theresa Auger.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children and grandchildren, Sarah Parsell and spouse, Walter, and their children, Elisabeth and Jack Bienvenue and Liam and Ethan Parsell, of Willington; Thomas Robinson and spouse, Jennifer, and their children, Margaret and Benjamin, of Manchester; Elise Robinson and spouse, Ramona Smith, and their children, Troy and Cody Robinson, of Belchertown Massachusetts; Laura Robinson and her children, Liam and Violet Hanlan, of Spencer, Massachusetts. He also leaves behind his sister, Evelyn Esbenshade and her spouse, John; sister-in-law, Janet Robinson; brother-in-law, Philias Auger; and sisters-in-law, Sister Colette Auger, P.M., and Estelle Dugas; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives with whom he remained close throughout his life.Calling hours will be Friday, June 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester. Additional visitation at the funeral home will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, prior to a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Church of the Parish of St. Teresa of Calcutta, 736 East Middle Tpke., Manchester CT 06040.Contributions in Harry's memory may be made to the Harold H Robinson III Scholarship, c/o The Manchester Scholarship Foundation, 20 Hartford Road, Manchester CT 06040.For online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from June 5 to June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Yale University Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close