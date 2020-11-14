Harold L. Hebert, 76, of Windsor Locks, beloved husband of Janice (Leone) Hebert for 55 years, entered into eternal peace Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Hartford Hospital.Born and raised in Kankakee, Illinois, he was one of seven children of Louis and Lorraine (Granger) Hebert. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam conflict. He lived in Windsor Locks since 1974 and was a communicant of St. Mary Church of St. Mary Gate of Heaven Parish. Working in the Aerospace industry, Harold devoted 35 years before retiring. He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 26 in Windsor Locks, and volunteered for Meals on Wheels. In his free time, Harold was an avid golfer, and most importantly, enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.Besides his wife Janice, he leaves a daughter, Connie Paullis and her husband, Matthew of Salisbury, Massachusetts; a son, Tim Hebert and his wife, Jessica of Windsor Locks; four brothers, Len Hebert and his wife, Maryann of Central Point, Oregon, Bob Hebert and his wife, Sue of Venice, Florida, David Hebert and his wife, Amy of Athol, Idaho, Dennis Hebert of Rock Island, Illinois;, a sister, Bonnie Velatini and her husband, Carl of Naples, Florida; four grandchildren, Kaley Macey and her husband, Mat, Megan Paullis, Tyler Hebert and his wife, Alisa, Nathan Hebert; three great-grandchildren, Dorothy, Vivian, and Elliot Hebert; and many nieces and nephews. Harold was predeceased by a grandson, Corey Tran, and a brother, Darrell Hebert.Visitation hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks.A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Windsor Locks Funeral Home followed by committal with military honors at St. Mary's Cemetery. Masks and social distanciing are required at the funeral home and attendance may be limited to times to adhere to public health guidelines and the governor's executive order.Donations in Harold's memory may be made to St. Mary Gate of Heaven Parish, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096.To leave online condolences, please visitwww.Windsorlocks