Harold L. "Harry" Hunt Jr., 86, of Stafford Springs, beloved husband to the late Joyce Mae (Luginbuhl) Hunt, went on to his eternal rest peacefully at his home on Aug. 29, 2020, with his family by his side.He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Ellington. Born on Aug. 17, 1934, son of the late Harold and Anna (Samplatsky) Hunt. He started a small tractor retail store called Ellington Equipment, and he also worked on the Rockville Fire Alarm System. His primary job was with Connecticut Light & Power for 35 years. He and his wife spent many years of their life at their camp in Maine on Echo Lake enjoying their children and grandchildren who they both loved dearly. Many fond memories were made over the years.Harry is survived by his two sons, Kenneth Hunt and Jeffrey Hunt; two daughters, Jody Spielman and Tammy Meyer; his daughter-in-law, Karen Hunt; his sister, Cathy Morris and her husband, Richard, of Tolland; his grandchildren, Sheena Mcelhiney and her children, Eli and McCoy; Jonathan and Ashley Spielman, their children, Adalyn and Weston; Christie and Ben Carlson, their children, Colten, Peyton, Tanner, Teagan, and Hudson; Ashlee and Jake Virkler, their children, Anna, Bethany, and Liam; Sarah Hunt; Nicholas and Stephanie Petrolito; Dayna and Daniel Grous, their children, Camryn, Kade, and Valerie. He leaves three special caregivers, Meagan Morrisey and her mother, Cindy and Brenda who took care of him in his last days. He was predeceased by his brother, Tim Hunt.Relatives and friends may join the family and gather in memory of Harry at the Apostolic Christian Church, 34 Middle Butcher Road, Ellington, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A funeral service will be held in the back of the Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Ellington Center Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Apostolic Christian Lifepoints of Mortin, IL, 425 Veterans Road, Mortin, IL 61550.Please abide by CDC guidelines, masks will be required.