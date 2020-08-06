Harold Leonard Vines, 91, of Broad Brook, died at home peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.Harold was born Sept. 11, 1928, to Leonard and Jenna Vines. He had two sisters, Ruth (Vines) Thomas and Barbara (Vines) Mancuso. He graduated high school in Lempster, New Hampshire, served in the U.S. Navy, and worked as a machinist - first for Scully Machine Shop and then for Electro Methods in South Windsor.On Aug. 16, 1958, Harold married Lorraine Alleman, the beginning of a beloved 61-year marriage.As a young man, Harold lived a life of adventure marked by travel. After serving in the U.S. Navy, he loved racing his treasured Indian motorcycle and rode his Harley-Davidson motorcycle across the continent to Alaska. Having a family did not stop his love for travel. He and his wife, Lorraine, traveled all over the world, going on at least one cruise a year as well as other trips throughout Europe, the Mediterranean, and the South Pacific.Later in life, he taught himself to windsurf and spent countless hours windsurfing at Wildwood in Tolland, Massachusetts. His other interests included his vegetable garden, and TV and movie Westerns.Harold stayed active in his community, helping Scout Troop 89 for many years and supporting countless camping trips and paper drives. He was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church in Ellington. Harold was mechanically inclined as well as a craftsman, and his house was dotted with many homemade projects.Harold was predeceased by his parents and his wife, Lorraine. He is survived by his sister, Barbara; children, Douglas Vines and Melissa Cheyney, and his son-in-law, Alexander Cheyney; his grandchildren, Celia and Cameron Cheyney; sister-in-law Beverly Alleman; brother-in-law Ronald Alleman; sister-in-law Elvira Alleman; and brother-in-law Allen Alleman; along with many adored nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his much loved rescue dog, Jenny.A service will be determined by the family at a future date. Donations may be made in his name to the CT Audubon Societyor mailed to CT Audubon, 314 Unquowa Road, Fairfield, CT 06824.